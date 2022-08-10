TULSA, Okla. – A Bartlesville man charged with cyberstalking and threatening Congressman Kevin Hern and his family has pleaded guilty to several stalking-related charges.

Keith Charles Eisenberger, 39, of Bartlesville, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to cyberstalking; threatening to kidnap and assault a member of Congress; and threatening to kidnap and assault the spouse of a member of Congress.

No sentencing date has been set.

Eisenberger was charged after he repeatedly showed up uninvited to political events and attempted to get close to politicians and made multiple threatening statements.

U.S. Representative Kevin Hern represents Oklahoma’s first congressional district.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will not tolerate online threats of violence meant to intimidate elected officials or members of our community,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a prepared statement.

“While the First Amendment gives us the right to express our own opinions, it does not protect those who cross the line of making violent criminal threats,” said Edward J. Gray, FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent.

Eisenberger admitted that between Nov. 27, 2018, and May 11, 2022, he threatened to kidnap Hern and his wife and assault the congressman’s wife.

In January 2019, Eisenberger appeared in the Washington, DC offices, yelling and demanding to see Hern. He later told U.S. Capitol Police special agents that he was angry with Hern because he believed the congressman had been appointed to the seat without Eisenberger being considered for it. He then stated that he had flown to Washington, DC on a one-way ticket and would not be returning until Hern resigned.

In a social media post dated Nov. 9, 2020, Eisenberger again voiced his anger about the election and further suggested that the congressman and the state of Oklahoma deserved to be “federally executed” and that if that was not feasible then the resignation, death or expulsion of Hern was acceptable.

In a lengthy October 2021 social media video post, he touted that he was going to assault the congressman, whether it be at a debate, a conference, or elsewhere.

In a May 11, 2022, social media post, Eisenberger stated that he hoped to kidnap Hern and his wife. He further wished harm would come to the congressman’s family.