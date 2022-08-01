July booking photo of Timothy Sargent. Courtesy: CCSO

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — Twenty-thousand dollars worth of methamphetamine were seized in Cherokee County last week during a drug raid.

Suspected drug activity into a Cherokee County residence resulted in a search warrant being executed Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office reports that during the search, one man was arrested after meth with a total street value of $20,000 was uncovered in the search.

Now, 59-year-old Timothy Sargent is being held in the Cherokee County Jail with no bond on allegations of Distributing Methamphetamine, Possessing Methamphetamine, Possessing Drug Paraphernalia and Possessing Marijuana.

Sargent had been arrested earlier in the summer for meth distribution charges after a May traffic stop near Baxter Springs. Cash and $30,000 worth of meth was found in this instance. Sargent would later post bond and be released.