JAY, Okla. – An Arkansas man was held over for trial on an animal cruelty charge for throwing a dog out of a vehicle while fleeing from the police.

David Thomas Surface, 39, of Lowell, Arkansas appeared in Delaware County District Court in Jay for a preliminary hearing on cruelty to animals and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

David Surface

After the hearing, the animal cruelty charge was amended to attempted cruelty to animals because the dog was not hurt, said prosecutor David Ball.

Southwest Missouri Drug Task Force Sergeant Travis Sheppard testified during the 30-minute hearing.

Surface was stopped by Sheppard on April 10 as he was traveling north on Missouri State Highway 59 in McDonald County for having truck plates on his automobile. During the traffic stop, Surface’s female passenger got out of the car and Surface allegedly took off at a high rate of speed, according to an arrest affidavit.

The pursuant continued into Delaware County onto 690 Road where Surface was going approximately 45-50 mph and was observed throwing “a dog out of the vehicle,” the affidavit states. During the pursuit, Surface turned his vehicle directly in front of Sheppard’s vehicle and was cornered, the affidavit states.

Surface fled on foot and when confronted by Sheppard told the Missouri law enforcement officer he had a weapon in his pocket, the affidavit states.

Surface had drugs and drug paraphernalia and a 9mm pistol with a fully loaded magazine but was not chambered when taken into custody.

Surface confessed to swallowing “a bunch of meth” during the pursuit, the affidavit states.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper arrived at the scene and had to administer medical aid in an attempt to reverse the effects of the methamphetamine, the affidavit states.

Surface is to return to court on Nov. 8 for district court arraignment.