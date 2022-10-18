CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A man was arrested Sunday outside a Weir residence following a domestic disturbance call. A Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene around 8:00 PM where he found a man and woman arguing. He said 35-year-old Dustin McMinn became aggressive and combative with the deputy.

Additional deputies called to the scene said McMinn continued to battle law enforcement until he was eventually restrained and brought to the Cherokee County Jail.

McMinn remains jailed on allegations of Aggravated Battery on Law Enforcement, Battery on Law Enforcement, and Interference. Charges are pending and his bond is set at $30,000.

The first deputy who responded to the call was taken to Mercy Maude in Columbus where he was treated and released.