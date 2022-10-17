LEBANON, Mo. – A Lebanon man was sentenced to 20 years in prison without parole after he pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

34-year-old Douglas Ward was arrested in June 2019 after he crashed the car he was driving during an attempted traffic stop.

Ward crawled out the driver’s side window, dropped a bag containing methamphetamine, and ran from officers.

Officers caught up with Ward but he resisted arrest. A MSHP Trooper was eventually able to arrest him.

Court documents attest that Ward told Officers he had been getting a pound of methamphetamine per day from his source since getting out of prison in December 2018.

He also told officers he had gotten two pounds of methamphetamine per week for $4,000 per pound for four weeks prior to his arrest.