Chloe Crowe

LAMAR, Mo. — Lamar Police arrested a woman over the weekend after an apparent knife attack outside an apartment complex.

On Saturday, officers with the Lamar Police Department were contacted after an assault at the Divine Estates Apartment.

At the scene, a man was found suffering from a cut to his neck. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Twenty-year-old, Chloe Crowe, of Lamar, was located and found to be in possession of a stolen car, according to LPD’s Facebook.

The victim and Crowe allegedly did not know one another.

Crowe faces charges for First Degree Assault (bond $100,000) and First Degree Vehicle Tampering ($10,00). She remains in the Vernon County Jail.