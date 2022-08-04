LAMAR, Mo. — Police in Lamar are searching for the last of two suspects involved with a stolen vehicle.

Forty-year-old Jarred P. Austin, of Lockwood, Missouri, is being sought by LPD after a Wednesday incident.

According to the department, while checking on an occupied vehicle within a closed lot, Austin and 24-year-old Tasha F. Storandt, of Fenton, Missouri were contacted about the vehicle.

Jarred Austin remains on the run.

Tasha F. Storandt has been brought into custody.

Upon contact with the two, Austin would flee immediately. Further investigation revealed the car to be stolen out of Springfield. Storandt was arrested and had active warrants from Cedar and Vernon Counties, LPD said in a release. She was brought into custody.

Austin remains on the loose and authorities are asking for help in locating him. If you have information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the Lamar Police Department at 417-682-3546.