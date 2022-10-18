SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Lamar man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for illegally possessing firearms and distribution of methamphetamine.

Jerold G. Lake, 40, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole and was sentenced as a career offender due to numerous prior felony convictions. Lake pleaded guilty in November 2021, to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

In November 2020, Lake led law enforcement on a pursuit through Vernon County, reaching speeds of 100mph. When he was finally stopped, he was found with:

4.2 grams of methamphetamine

3.2 grams of marijuana + another 35.28 grams

$1,072 in cash

Glock .45 handgun (reported stolen from an officer’s vehicle in Crawford County)

Baggie containing 18.2 grams of methamphetamine

Court documents also show Lake is a member of the Southwest Honkies, possessing tattoos that represent the gang plus a skull with “SS” lightning bolts on his back. These types of tattoos have been recognized by the ADL and you can learn more about them here.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition.

Lake also has cases pending for arrests during 2020 (following his release from state prison in January 2020) in Barton County for first degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm; in Vernon County for first degree assault; and in Newton County, Mo., for fleeing an attempted traffic stop.