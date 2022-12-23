TULSA, Okla. – A Kansas City Chief’s superfan known for wearing a wolf mask to the Chief’s football games is facing several charges in connection to a bank robbery.

Xavier Michael Babudar, 28, is charged in Tulsa County District Court with assault while masked or disguised and robbery with a firearm. He is being held in the Tulsa County jail on $200,000 bail, court records show.

He was taken into custody on Dec. 16 by Bixby Police officers for allegedly robbing Tulsa Teachers Credit Union. Officers arrested Babudar while attempting to escape with a weapon and a large amount of cash after an eyewitness inside the bank called the police. Bank employees and witnesses were not hurt in the incident, according to published reports.