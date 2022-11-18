SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Galena, Kansas man was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of illegally possessing a firearm and leading police on a pursuit from Kansas and into Missouri.

Douglas Alexius, 47, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and transporting it across state lines; specifically as an armed, career criminal due to prior felony convictions, according to federal court documents.

On October 9th, 2022, Alexius is accused of running from Cherokee County officers in a high-speed chase on his Harley Davidson motorcycle along US Hwy 166. As a deputy attempted to stop Alexius, officers say he sped off into Newton County.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office mugshot of Alexius (2014)

After crossing into Missouri, officers say Alexius eventually lost control of his motorcycle and crashed at the intersection of Greenwood Dr. & Birch Dr. The Cherokee County officer who initiated the pursuit deployed her tazer, according to a probable cause statement filed in Newton County Court.

Newton County officers arrived on scene and assisted the Kansas deputy with the arrest. They say a search of the suspect after handcuffing him, turned up a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol in his jacket pocket.

Alexius has at least 10 prior felony charges:

Four prior felony convictions for resisting arrest

Two prior felony convictions for possessing a controlled substance,

And additional felony convictions for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possessing a firearm in relation to a drug offense receiving stolen property and unlawful use of a firearm.



In 2016, Alexius was arrested in Joplin after deputies received a tip and were able to stop him before he escaped prosecution. Joplin authorities were well aware of Alexius’ criminal history and considered him a dangerous man after attempts to catch him earlier that year.