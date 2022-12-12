INDEPENDENCE, Kans. — An Independence man was involved in a standoff with Montgomery County authorities over the weekend.

Kyle Harris, 44, of Independence, had Felony Aggravated Offender Registration Warrants and was uncooperative with Independence Police that arrived at his apartment to arrest him on Saturday. This prompted IPD to call in Montgomery County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) to his residence, as police said Harris could be armed.

Harris’ booking photo

When SERT arrived shortly before 1 p.m., they established a perimeter and initiated drone surveillance of the property. A SERT team robot was also used to clear the apartment and to deduce Harris’ exact location within – under his bed.

SERT used this information to safely enter and took Harris into custody shortly after. A medical evaluation by EMS at the scene indicated that Harris was suffering from a medical issue, MCSO said in their release.

Harris was taken to Labette Health and later to the Montgomery County Department of Corrections where he was booked on his warrants.