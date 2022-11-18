TULSA, Okla. – A Joplin woman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Oklahoma.

Breanna Lynn Sloan’s plea is connected to the July 2020 death of Jolene Walker Campbell.

Her body was discovered on July 15, 2020, in a remote field in Mayes County within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation reservation. Federal investigators said her death happened between July 4 and 5, 2020.

Sloan, 23, admitted she aided and abetted codefendant Tre Ackerson, 28, of Joplin, to kidnap Walker Campbell, an Osage Nation citizen.

Walker Campbell died as a result of the kidnapping, said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a prepared statement.

Sloan admitted she and Ackerson concocted a plan to kidnap the victim after seeing her walking along the roadway. Ackerson told Sloan he had robbed the woman earlier in the evening.

Sloan offered the victim a ride and when the victim got into the front passenger seat, Ackerson emerged from the woods, climbed into the rear seat, told Sloan to drive, and attempted to rob the victim a second time.

Sloan stated in the plea agreement that Walker Campbell had nothing to steal, but Ackerson didn’t want to leave empty-handed. Ackerson allegedly directed Sloan to a remote field in Mayes County where he put on a pair of gloves, forced the victim out of the car and into a field, and killed her. Afterward, the two returned to Joplin, leaving the victim in the field.

Ackerson, 28, who is charged with first-degree murder in Indian Country, kidnapping resulting in death, kidnapping resulting in death in Indian Country, and witness tampering charges, is scheduled for trial in January.

Also awaiting further court proceedings are Kimberly Grissom, 48, and Jacob Scribner, 35, who are charged with conspiracy to retaliate against a witness, victim, and informant, and Lane Bronson, 29, who is charged with conspiracy to retaliate against a witness, victim, and informant and with two counts of tampering with a witness, victim, and informant by using and threatening physical force.

Five other Joplin codefendants connected to the kidnapping and killing of Walker Campbell have already pleaded guilty.