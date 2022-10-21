JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman, who police say fired a gun out of her car window at another car, is charged as a persistent offender because of her violent record. Kameron McCain, 20, pleaded not guilty on Thursday when she was arraigned in Jasper County Circuit Court.

In a Probable Cause Statement filed after the July shooting incident, Police say there was a dispute over children and while McCain was driving near 7th and Wall in Joplin, she fired a shot at another vehicle. No one in the other vehicle was injured, but police say one of the victims was able to identify McCain as the shooter.

McCain was released on a $100,000 bond due to her medical condition. She was also put on house arrest, and required to wear an ankle monitor.

McCain faces other charges of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action from 2020, and she pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in 2021. McCain is still awaiting trial in the robbery case.