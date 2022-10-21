JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman was arrested and is now charged with two counts of first degree child endangerment for allegedly leaving her two young children home alone for at least six hours.

Police say Willow Graves, 34, Joplin, showed up on foot at a home in Webb City just after 5 am Thursday morning. In a probable cause statement filed in Jasper County Court, police say she told the resident someone was watching her children. However, according to the resident, Graves appeared to be under the influence.

After several hours the Webb City resident went to Graves’ apartment at 2920 S. McClelland Blvd., where she said she found the two children, ages 3 months and 4 years old, alone, in the unlocked apartment. Police say it had been nearly six hours from the time Graves showed up in Webb City, until the children were found.

Graves now faces charges for 1st Endangering Welfare of a Child. Both children were uninjured.