JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin woman was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly firing a gunshot at a pedestrian from her car.
A 911 call for reports of shots fired near 7th St. & S. Wall Ave. was received around 11:25 PM.
Officers with JPD visited the caller near the address where they were told a woman in a red Ford Mustang convertible pulled up as she was driving on 7th, and fired one shot towards the victim.
The victim was uninjured in this incident.
The victim was able to provide an identification, however, leading officers to 2813 S. Adele Ave. where they arrested 20-year-old, Kameron McCain, of Joplin.
Charges have been filed by the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office against McCain for Discharging a Firearm at or from a Motor Vehicle/At a Person (Class B Felony).