JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin woman was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly firing a gunshot at a pedestrian from her car.

A 911 call for reports of shots fired near 7th St. & S. Wall Ave. was received around 11:25 PM.

Officers with JPD visited the caller near the address where they were told a woman in a red Ford Mustang convertible pulled up as she was driving on 7th, and fired one shot towards the victim.

Kameron McCain mugshot. Courtesy: JPD

The victim was uninjured in this incident.

The victim was able to provide an identification, however, leading officers to 2813 S. Adele Ave. where they arrested 20-year-old, Kameron McCain, of Joplin.

Charges have been filed by the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office against McCain for Discharging a Firearm at or from a Motor Vehicle/At a Person (Class B Felony).