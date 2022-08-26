JOPLIN, Mo. — Thieves are targeting a local ministry, including just earlier this week. Now, its executive director says it’s time to beef up security. There’s always been a certain amount of property theft at Crosslines of Joplin. Executive Director Rodney Rambo says it’s really picked up since this past spring, with the most recent example this week, when someone cut through a fence.

“We have a new fence on our west side uh that we just paid to put in this last year and it’s been cut seven different times uh we’ve lost three catalytic converters uh we’ve had several items stolen from our greenhouse area where the fence has been cut,” said Rambo.

As Director of Operations, Carrie Pence usually works inside the food pantry, but not this week. The brush has been cleared away from inside the property line. The next step is to do the same thing on the outside of the fence to illuminate the area where new and improved surveillance equipment will be placed.

“I mean it’s something we have to do periodically anyway, but since we found that hole on Monday, it’s just been a concerted effort since Monday clearing the whole fence,” said Pence.

By virtue of the fact that Crosslines is a not-for-profit organization, they really don’t have the budget to take care of these kinds of problems.

“We run a really slim budget because we want every dollar that’s donated to go to what it was intended for, so when an unexpected cost comes as a result of something like vandalism, it’s ultimately taking money away from helping others, but at the same time it’s something we have to address,” said Rambo.

To pay for the security upgrade, the ministry, which provides free food and clothing for residents in need, has a goal of raising $8,000.

If you’d like to help donate to the improvements you can follow this link here.