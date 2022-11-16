JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man authorities attempted to apprehend Tuesday is still on the run, and has an active felony warrant for domestic assault.

Joplin Police responded to a home in the 1800 block of W. 21st Street Tuesday morning for a domestic assault call. Officers say the reported victim was initially uncooperative. Another call came in around 4 o’clock about another assault at the same location. When police arrived the victim said her boyfriend punched her in the head five times and began to strangle her, according to a probable cause statement.

During the second call JPD established that the suspect was 32-year-old Christopher L. Smith. Information at that time indicated their suspect was within the residence nearby.

The SWAT team and other officers cordoned off the area, and made multiple attempts to contact Smith, who was supposedly hiding inside. After hours, officers fired tear gas into the residence and discovered Smith was nowhere inside.

Smith remains at large with an active felony warrant for Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree, with a $15,000 surety bond plus $5,000 cash. Citizens are asked to contact JPD at 417-623-3131 if they have information on Smith’s whereabouts.