SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Joplin man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute meth in Newton County.

Thirty-four-year-old, Jason C. Russell was sentenced to 24 years and four months in federal prison without parole, according to a release from release from the office of U.S. Attorney Teresa A. Moore.

Last year in November, Russel pleaded guilty to one count of participating in a conspiracy to distribute meth in Newton County from April 17th, 2019 – February 24th, 2021.

Messages on Russell’s Facebook account regarding drug distribution were identified by investigators as early as 2019.

Russel and his co-defendant, Brittany J. Adcock, 30, of Springfield, were arrested on February 24th, 2021 when an Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers stopped a 2012 GMC Sierra they were passengers in on I-44 near Vinita. Allegedly, Russell urged the driver of the GMC to speed away during the stop, which the driver refused.

A search of the vehicle by the officer yielded a large black bag located in the back seat. A smaller bag in the front was found to contain two pounds of meth.

Jason Russell 2016 Joplin Police Department booking photo

Adcock was sentenced last week on May 10th to 10 years in federal prison without parole after pleading guilty to the same cahrge.

Court documents cite Russell’s rap sheet, citing times he fled from LE at speeds of 130mph and shared a video of himself assaulting an individual and threatening them with a gun. Prior convictions also include domestic assault in the second degree and another conviction for assault in the second degree.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Josephine L. Stockard. It was investigated by the FBI, the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team, the Newton County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.