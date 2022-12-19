JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint faces new charges.

Prosecutors filed three new charges today against 18-year-old Austin Bryant.

Bryant, you might remember, was arrested in November after police say a pizza delivery driver reported being robbed at gunpoint.

Police say he broke into a neighbor’s home, stole his identity and ordered a pizza.

That’s when police say Bryant robbed the delivery driver at gunpoint.

Police say after they arrested him, a search warrant lead them to find multiple ids, bank cards, wallets, and purses belonging to victims of recent thefts in the area of Bryant’s residence.

Bryant now faces charges of second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen identities, and receiving stolen property times 14.

A judge ordered Bryant to undergo a mental evaluation.