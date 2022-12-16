JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is charged after police said he assaulted his mother and then crashed her car into the Joplin Police Department.

Officers with JPD responded to a domestic assault call Wednesday shortly before 4:00 PM in the 400 block of S. Ozark Ave. The caller said her 42-year-old son was attacking her and threatened her with a knife.

When officers arrived they said William Jenkins got into his mother’s car and sped off. Officers chased Jenkins eastbound on 4th Street and the chase came to an end when he crashed into a gate at the Joplin Police Department.

Jenkins was removed from the vehicle and booked into the Joplin City Jail. Investigators said Jenkins was intoxicated.

Jasper County Prosecutors filed charges of Domestic Assault (4th Degree), Tampering with a Motor Vehicle (1st Degree), Resisting Arrest, Property Damage (1st Degree), and BAC. He remains in jail without bond.

This is not the first time Jenkins is accused of assaulting his mother.

In 2018 Jenkins pleaded guilty to beating him mother with an aluminum baseball bat, knocking out some of her teeth. He was sentenced to seven years in prison. Court records show he was released from prison in 2019, and put on supervised probation. In May the State of Missouri revoked Jenkins’ probation and he was sent back to jail for 120 days. He was released from jail in August.