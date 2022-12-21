JAY, Okla. – A Jay woman pleaded guilty to a charge of child neglect, admitting she waited 17 hours to seek medical help after her boyfriend’s teenage son overdosed on Xanax.

Stephanie Nicole Detring, 32, was charged in August 2021 in Delaware County District Court. At her plea hearing on Tuesday, Detring was ordered to serve six weekends in the Delaware County jail but did receive six months credit for time served in another case.

The teen’s father, Jason Scott Beckman, 45, of Grove, was also charged with child neglect, but prosecutors later dismissed the charge.

The couple told law enforcement multiple stories about the day Beckman’s then 15-year-old son, consumed 10 Xanax pills rendering him unresponsive, and why they waited 17 hours before calling emergency personnel.

Sheriff’s deputies and police believe the teen took the medication on Jan. 3, 2020, around 10 p.m. The teen began throwing up and later became unresponsive prompting the couple to give him a cold bath and Benadryl to try and wake him. Grove police and Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at Beckman’s residence around 5 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2020, after the teen became unresponsive.

In one version of the incident the couple told law enforcement, Beckman said he discovered the pills missing between 6 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2020, and he believed his son took the medication the previous day. Detring said they waited to call 911 because she thought the teenager “would sleep it off” and was acting fine that day. Detring told police she then threw the pill bottle away.

Later that day Beckman tried to take his son home from the hospital, but a physician refused, saying the teen needed medical attention. The hospital advised Beckman the teen needed to be transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, but Beckman refused “the child being transported for unknown reasons.” But, after talking to a Department of Human Services worker, Beckman consented to have his son flown by helicopter to St. Francis Hospital, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Officials say Beckman later revised his story again, telling hospital staff the teen had taken the medication around 12 p.m.

In another story given to police, the couple said the teen had taken the pills the night before and they each said they had thrown away the pill bottle before going to bed around 10 p.m., the affidavit states.

The teen began throwing up around 11 p.m. and Beckman thought he was sick and thought “he could just sleep it off,” the affidavit states. The teen woke up around 6 or 7 a.m. and was fine, the affidavit states.

A couple of hours later, the teen became unresponsive but breathing so the couple “gave him a cold bath to wake him up” and Benadryl. Around 4:30 p.m. the teen was not any better so they threw the pill bottle away and called 911, the affidavit states.

The pill bottle was located in a green trash dumpster east of the residence with its label removed.