JAY, Okla. – A Delaware County man accused of making sexual comments to five children and then threatening to harm them is free on bail and due back in court in October.

Chad Joe Daniels, 44, of Jay, is charged in Delaware County District Court in Jay with two counts of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16 and threatening to perform an act of violence.

Chad Daniels

Daniels denied making any comments, according to an arrest affidavit. He was released on $51,000 bail, online records show.

After Jay police questioned Daniels, he was later seen “yelling, cussing” at an adult woman who reported him, the affidavit states. Daniels was overheard by a witness saying “she ought to be scared of him,” referring to the adult woman, the affidavit states.

He also made a sexual comment to the adult and after being rebuffed Daniels said “he was going to knock out her teeth,” the affidavit states. He also threatened one of the juvenile girls, the affidavit states.

Daniels is accused of making sexual comments to two 14-year-old girls and a 12-year-old girl and asking for their phone numbers and their Snapchat names, the affidavit states. He later made sexual comments to 2-year-old and 3-year-old boys and encouraged them “to run around naked,” the affidavit states.