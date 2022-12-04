A Southeast Kansas man is arrested for first-degree murder after turning himself in to law enforcement.

Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, 43-year-old Casey Dye walked into the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and provided a statement.

Shortly after, authorities found 45-year-old Ryan Holcomb, of Chanute, dead in a vehicle inside an automotive glass workshop on Highway 39 in Chanute.

He had been shot to death.

Authorities believe Dye killed Holcomb on a rural property in Allen County Saturday morning, then moved his body to the business in Chanute.

Dye has been booked into the Allen County Jail.

Formal charges are pending and more charges are expected to be filed.

The KBI has been called in to assist in the investigation.