Amanda Adams

JAY, Okla. – A Grove woman pleaded guilty to child neglect after giving birth to a child with methamphetamine in its system and received a five-year deferred sentence.

Amanda Adams, 32, entered the guilty plea on Sept. 1 in Delaware County District Court. She was also fined $1,510 in fines and court costs, court records show.

The infant was born Feb. 28. 2021 and was placed in state custody, according to an arrest affidavit.

Adams admitted to not seeking prenatal care because she “was a germaphobe and didn’t want to go to any doctor’s office,” the affidavit states.

The infant tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine, the affidavit states.