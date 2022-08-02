JAY, Okla. — A Grove woman is charged with numerous drug violations after drug enforcement investigators seized drugs, cash and a weapon in her home.

Julie Aspen Wise, also known as Julie Wiess, 30, was charged July 28 in Delaware County District Court in Jay with:

Aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs after former conviction of two or more felonies,

Possession of firearms after conviction or during probation after a former conviction of two or more felonies,

Unlawful use of communication facility after former conviction of two or more felonies.

Julie Wise/Delaware County Sheriff’s Department mugshot

Wise was arrested after investigators received a tip that she was “dealing large amounts of fentanyl pills” from her Grove home, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

She told authorities she had purchased 1,000 fentanyl pills in the past four months, the affidavit states.

A Grove man and Wise were traveling on State Highway 10 and were stopped by a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer at the East 270 intersection for expired tags, the affidavit states. Wise admitted to having around 200 fentanyl pills on her, a gun and “a large amount of cash” at her residence, the affidavit states.

Authorities found $15,280 in cash, a loaded Smith and Wesson Police .38-caliber Police Special Revolver and 196 blue fentanyl pills at Wise’s residence, the affidavit states.

Wise said she sold the fentanyl pills for $30 each, the affidavit states.

A search of the phone of the man accompanying Wise showed a drug-related conversation between the two, the affidavit states.

In 2018, Wise was charged with drug possession and trafficking and was accepted into the court’s drug court program. In 2015 Wise was convicted of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and two counts of reckless distribution of pseudoephedrine and sentenced to a five-year suspended sentence.

Wise is free on $10,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 31, online court records show.