JAY, Okla. – A Grove woman accused of drug trafficking fentanyl is facing a life sentence if convicted.

Shanie Roberts

Shanie Roberts, 46, is charged in Delaware County District Court in Jay with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs – fentanyl, unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.

Roberts and her two sons, Rusty, 21, and Rowdy Roberts, 20, are accused of distributing fentanyl in the Grove area, according to an arrest affidavit.

Drew Fish

Rusty and Rowdy Roberts are members of the Cherokee Nation tribe and were charged in Cherokee Nation Criminal Court in Tahlequah.

Shanie Roberts remains in the Delaware County jail on $95,000 bail. She received a court-appointed attorney on Friday.

Also charged is Drew Marshall Fish, 32, of Grove. He remains jailed on $125,000 bail, court records show.

Authorities seized 21 weapons and ammunition, fentanyl pills, 1,000 alprazolam pills, multiple bags containing unknown white powder, multiple bags containing mushrooms, digital scales, multiple glass bottles labeled alprazolam, multiple clear capsules containing an unknown substance and approximately $1,200 from the Roberts’ Grove residence.