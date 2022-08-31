GROVE, Okla. – A mother and her two sons busted on drug charges are in the Delaware County jail after authorities seized over 3,000 fentanyl pills, other drugs, and weapons.

Several drug complaints were filed against Shanie Marie Roberts, 46, Rowdy Roberts, Rusty Roberts and Drew Marshall Fish.

Fish and the Roberts family are not related.

Bail is set at a half-million dollars for Rowdy and Rusty Roberts, said Mike Eason, Drug Task Force Director.

Eason said the brothers are members of the Cherokee Nation tribe and are in tribal custody.

Drug Task Force agents Jacob Hamblett, who is also a Wyandotte Nation officer, Jamey Lennox, a Delaware County Sheriff’s deputy and John Bynum, who is also a Jay police officer served search warrants at Shanie Roberts’ Grove home and Ancient Roots Cannabis, a Grove dispensary. Fish was taken into custody at a store parking lot for selling drugs.

In addition to fentanyl pills, drug task force agents seized unknown amounts of cocaine, mushrooms, over 1,000 Xanax bars and over $10,000 cash, Eason said.

“Fentanyl is killing people,” Eason said. “I’m not going to sit by – we are going to take them (drug dealers) down.”

Drew Marshall Fish, 32, of Grove is being held on complaints of:

Distribution of controlled substances, possession with intent

Possession of controlled dangerous substances without tax stamp

Distribution of controlled dangerous substance not in course of legitimate business

Aggravated trafficking fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Possession of firearm in commission of a felony

Rowdy Roberts, 20, of Grove is being held on complaints of:

Aggravated trafficking fentanyl

Possession of controlled dangerous substances without tax stamp

Distribution of controlled dangerous substance not in course of legitimate business

Possession of firearm in commission of a felony

Rusty Waylon Roberts, 21, of Grove is being held on complaints of:

Aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs

Possession of controlled dangerous substances without tax stamp

Distribution of controlled substance, possession with intent

Use of firearm while committing a felony

Shanie Roberts, of Grove is being held on complaints of:

Aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs

Possession of schedule 4 controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute

Use of firearm while committing a felony

Failure to affix tax stamp to controlled dangerous substance

Conspiracy to traffic and distribute controlled dangerous substance

Story developing…