TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – A Grove man with a history of violating numerous domestic violence protective orders pleaded guilty in federal court to strangling a former girlfriend.

Tyler Craig Mitchell

Tyler Craig Mitchell, 30, entered a guilty plea to assault of an intimate or dating partner by strangling, suffocating, and attempting to strangle and suffocate in Indian Country and kidnapping in Indian Country.

The charges stem from a July 6, 2020 assault in Delaware County, records show.

Mitchell entered the plea rather than proceed with a jury trial on July 18 in United States Federal Court in Tulsa.

Federal prosecutors are asking for a three-year prison sentence and for Mitchell to have no contact with the victim or her daughter. The plea agreement also seeks drug, alcohol, mental health and domestic violence batter’s treatment or counseling for Mitchell.

Mitchel also faces charges in Cherokee Nation District Court with domestic abuse assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, and six counts of violating a protective order.