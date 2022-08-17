TULSA, Okla. – A Big Cabin man with a history of assaulting women was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for sexually assaulting and strangling a former dating partner.

Christopher Michael Guinn, 23, was convicted in January of aggravated sexual abuse by force and threat and assault of an intimate/dating partner by strangling and attempting to strangle in Indian Country.

“Christopher Guinn’s acts of violence against women are reprehensible. In this case, he strangled and sexually assaulted the victim then threatened her and her children if she did not comply with his demands,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a prepared statement.

Trial testimony showed on March 17, 2019, Guinn sexually assaulted and strangled the victim. During the assault, Guinn held the victim down and grabbed her around the neck and applied varying degrees of pressure to the victim’s neck and at several points, leaving the victim gasping for air.

The victim testified that Guinn threatened her saying if she and her children did not move back in with him, he would find them. He also said if the victim reported him to authorities he would come to her mother’s house while the victim was sleeping and rape her again.

The victim believed Guinn had a gun under the mattress.

After Guinn fell asleep, the victim contacted law enforcement.

Guinn had a history of exerting control over women and sexually assaulting them, according to trial testimony.

Two women, who previously dated Guinn, testified about similar assaults. They also testified Guinn physically abused them and isolated them from friends and family. Both had protective orders against the defendant.

In closing arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Gina Gilmore said evidence showed Guinn was controlling, isolating, and took what he wanted despite being told “no.”

His sentence is followed by five years of supervised relea