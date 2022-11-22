Accused of stealing $200+ in merchandise over several incidents

MIAMI, Okla. – A school resource officer with a history of theft was given a city citation for allegedly shoplifting at the Miami Wal-Mart.

Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, received two citations on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 by the Miami Police Department for larceny and shoplifting and theft by shoplifting.

Corbit does not have a listed telephone number and efforts to reach him were unsuccessful.

Corbit’s school resource officer’s duties were associated with his employment with the Galena Police Department. The Galena Police Chief confirmed he placed Corbit on administrative leave on Monday and terminated his employment on Tuesday.

The Miami Wal-Mart store has “five open cases against Corbit at this time,” the report states. The total loss on the most recent shoplifting charge was less than $30, according to the Nov. 17 Miami Police report. Corbit is now banned from all Wal-Mart properties.

Corbit is accused of placing items on top of each other, scanning one item and bagging two items through the self-checkout machines, the report states.

When confronted with the alleged theft Corbit offered to pay for the merchandise, the report states. Corbit then identified himself as a police officer.

Corbit is accused of stealing the following items on separate dates:

September 10, 2022

Mezzetta Super Colossal Queen Olive, $11.88

Lysol Power & Free, $3.52

Mr. Clean Liquid Febreze Meadows & Rain, $3.24

SB Toilet Gel Rainshower, $4.67

Capaction Flea Medicine, $25.98

Hartz 2 in 1 flea & tick dog collar, $7.16

Prebal chicken & rice Sib dog food, $13.68

Natural Sleep Support $13.97

-Total $84.10

September 18, 2022

Mezzettta Super Colossal Queen Olives, $11.88

Sar NS Chdshp SH, $3.18

Sharp Cheddar Chunk, $4.00

Deluxe Whole Cashews, $9.98

Mixed Berry Fruit Snacks, $7.24

Sara Lee Bread, $3.28

Toilet Paper, $6.36

Old Spice Deodorant, $10.97,

Chicken Tenders,$8.35

Charcoal,$15.76

-Total 81.00

September 27, 2022

Fischer& Wieser – Preserves tiple berry, $5.08

Charmin Flushable Wipes, $4.47

Footlong Sub, $6.00

-Total 15.55

Galena, Kan. schools are out for Thanksgiving break, however a message was left for school administrators.

Corbit is a veteran law enforcement officer with more than two decades of service. His background includes stints with the Ottawa County Oklahoma District Attorney’s Office, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Baxter Springs, Kan. Police Department, Cherokee County Kansas Sheriffs’ Office, District Court of Cherokee County Kansas bailiff, Galena Kansas Police Department.

As a Galena police officer, Corbit was involved in a fatal shooting incident after the suspect lunged at Corbit with a knife. Corbit was cleared of using excessive force in the shooting.