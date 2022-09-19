GALENA, Kans. — A Galena man and woman are arrested on drug charges after a bullet travels through a wall and hits another resident.

The bullet hit that resident in the forehead, but they were treated, released, and expected to recover.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Morgan Farren and 40-year-old Thomas Farren were taken to the Cherokee County Jail.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon around 4:30 in the 2400 block of Joplin Street, in what’s known as the Foxfire Addition of Galena.

During the initial shooting investigation, officers suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in the duplex. A search warrant resulted in those items, as well as additional weapons being found.

Morgan Farren likely faces charges of aggravated battery, criminal discharge of a firearm, and several other drug charges.

Thomas Farren could face a criminal use of a weapon charge, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and several other drug charges. Both of their bonds are $10,000.