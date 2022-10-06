FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — A woman was charged with assault with intent to murder after her former husband.

Katara Redale Hamilton, 30, of Fort Leonard Wood, was arrested on Oct. 4 after military police officers responded to a call from her former spouse around 11 p.m.

According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, the caller reported that Hamilton was in his home carrying a handgun and demanding to see their child.

When the officer arrived at the residence, they heard a gunshot and ran toward the sound. Officers said they found Hamilton with a handgun and her former spouse yelling for help and saying he had been shot. Hamilton was handcuffed while her spouse lay on the driveway with a gunshot wound in his left shoulder.

Hamilton was charged in federal court today, Oct. 6, with assaulting a U.S. Army Sergeant with the intent to commit murder. She is scheduled to have a detention hearing and a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.