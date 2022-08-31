JAY, Okla. – A former Delaware County volunteer firefighter charged with sending an inappropriate photograph to a teenage girl plead guilty to a reduced charge and received five years suspended sentence.

David Tyler Hannah, 33, of Westville, Okla. entered the plea on Monday in Delaware County District Court in Jay to violation of Oklahoma statute via computer.

He was charged in Feb. 2021 with soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology.

The plea stems from inappropriate photographs on the juvenile’s cell phone sent by Hannah, according to an arrest affidavit.

Hannah confessed to investigators he knew the victim was a juvenile but “he had been drinking and was just being ‘stupid,’” the affidavit states.

Hannah was a fire fighter with the Flint Ridge Volunteer Fire Department at the time of his arrest.