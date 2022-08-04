JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man will spend more than a decade behind bars for child molestation.

On Thursday, a Jasper County judge sentenced Robert Buggey to 15 years in prison and ordered him to be placed in the sex offender assessment program.

Buggey plead guilty back on July 21st to one count of second degree child molestation. He had originally been charged with statutory rape, two counts of statutory sodomy and providing porn to a minor.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office started investigating Buggey after receiving a phone call he was abusing a child.

They determined the abuse had been going on for several months.