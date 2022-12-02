MIAMI, Okla. – A former Kansas police officer accused of shoplifting merchandise from the Miami WalMart is facing new accusations of four additional shoplifting incidents.

A Miami Police report accuses Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, and his wife Christi, of multiple shoplifting incidents. Corbit was issued two citations in November for larceny and shoplifting and theft by shoplifting.

The newest police report dated Nov. 22, accuses Corbit of larceny and shoplifting from Sept. 15 to Nov. 8.

Corbit does not have a listed telephone number and efforts to reach him by social media were unsuccessful.

Christopher Bailey Corbit

Corbit is accused of placing items on top of each other, scanning one item and bagging two items through the self-checkout machines, according to the Miami Police Department report.

A WalMart investigator states while reviewing surveillance video, she was able to see “that Christi was compliant with Corbit’s activities. Christi was helping Corbit bag the items and while scanning the last item she watches as the two items are passed over the scanner as one,” according to the 18-page report.

Christi Corbit has not been charged nor has she been issued a citation.

The loss of the 50 items totaled $332.49, according to the police report. This is in addition to the four earlier alleged shoplifting incidents totaling approximately $200.

Corbit is set to return to Miami Municipal Court on Dec. 15.

He was fired from the Galena Police Department where he worked as a school resource officer and banned from all Walmart stores.

The items allegedly shoplifted include:

September 15

Allergy Nasal Spray

Total Loss $8.77

Oct. 16

Hickory BBQ cooking chunks

Kilo Rancher cheese

Rice pudding

Bacon

Wax Melts

Melatonin

Foam Plates

Old Spice Deodorant

Plastic Cutlery

Mt. Olive Pickles

Kosher Pickles

Rotel Tomatoes

Veggie Tray

Cheesecake

Pet Clothes

Total Loss $98.96

October 22, 2022

Variety Cheesecake

Deli Sub

Laundry Pods

Bath Mat

Melatonin

Softener Pods

3pk Crest Toothpaste

Renpure Body Wash

Equate Protein Shakes

Total Loss $83.18

November 8, 2022

Reames frozen noodles

Reusable Straws

Quaker rice cakes

Paper Plates

Orville Popcorn

Aspirin

Honeynut O’s

Shredded Cheese

Guacamole

Power Bowl

Steamer meals

Hot Rolls

Applesauce

Pancakes on a stick

Mixed Vegetables

Seasoning Blend

Frozen Corn

Breyers Ice Cream

Oatmeal

Hot & Spicy Noodles

Frozen Vegetables

Half Gallon Milk

Rice Pudding

Fresh Fruit

Cheerio Cereal

Pinto Beans

Frozen Sandwiches

Sherbet Cups

Sweet Potato Steamers

Celery

Salad

Shredded Chicken

Total Loss: $141.58