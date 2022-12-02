MIAMI, Okla. – A former Kansas police officer accused of shoplifting merchandise from the Miami WalMart is facing new accusations of four additional shoplifting incidents.
A Miami Police report accuses Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, and his wife Christi, of multiple shoplifting incidents. Corbit was issued two citations in November for larceny and shoplifting and theft by shoplifting.
The newest police report dated Nov. 22, accuses Corbit of larceny and shoplifting from Sept. 15 to Nov. 8.
Corbit does not have a listed telephone number and efforts to reach him by social media were unsuccessful.
Corbit is accused of placing items on top of each other, scanning one item and bagging two items through the self-checkout machines, according to the Miami Police Department report.
A WalMart investigator states while reviewing surveillance video, she was able to see “that Christi was compliant with Corbit’s activities. Christi was helping Corbit bag the items and while scanning the last item she watches as the two items are passed over the scanner as one,” according to the 18-page report.
Christi Corbit has not been charged nor has she been issued a citation.
The loss of the 50 items totaled $332.49, according to the police report. This is in addition to the four earlier alleged shoplifting incidents totaling approximately $200.
Corbit is set to return to Miami Municipal Court on Dec. 15.
He was fired from the Galena Police Department where he worked as a school resource officer and banned from all Walmart stores.
