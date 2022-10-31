CARTHAGE, Mo. — The former executive director of the Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau is charged with stealing from the organization.

The Jasper County Prosecutor filed a Class A Felony charge against Callie Myers, 41, of Carthage, after a year long investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol took over the investigation in August 2021, after city leaders investigated and suspended Myers from her position as executive director.

Carthage city leaders said they contacted law enforcement after looking at bank statements that showed Myers used the CVB debit card for personal use, according to the probable cause statement filed with the court.

Authorities say further investigation determined Myers used the card for clothing, food, payment to her husband, payment to her daughter, payment to a hair salon and for beauty items, purchases at local restaurants, cell phone & accessories, and alcohol.

Court records indicate that when board members questioned Myers about those purchases, she claimed they were for CVB use. Board members say documents supplied to the city did not match Myers’ statements.

Myers is accused of making more than $4,700 in non-authorized purchases. Additionally, she is accused of making another $3,282 in purchases that have no paper trail in order to determine what the money was spent on. Authorities have issued a warrant for Myers’ arrest.

A second former CVB employee, Alexandria Hodkin, was mentioned in the probable cause statement. The court document states Hodkin was the employee who notified city leaders about the purchases made by Myers. Hodkin was also put on administrative leave and investigators mentioned in the statement that she too, could have made non-authorized purchases. Hodkin has not been charged.