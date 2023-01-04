CARTHAGE, Mo. — Quick work by Jasper County Detectives led to the recovery of a stolen truck and the arrest of two suspects.

Officers converge on scene of stolen vehicle

Detectives traveling along Fir Rd. and I-49 in Jasper County recognized a truck that had been reported stolen on Wednesday. Deputies say the truck made a quick turn into a parking lot and two men jumped out and ran from them.

That’s when officers say surrounding businesses provided information on which direction the suspects went, and deputies were able to capture them.

Officers with the Carthage Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol assisted in the short pursuit.