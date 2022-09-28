MIAMI, Okla. – A Fairland woman arrested for discharging a firearm at a residence because a relative had her dogs was charged in Ottawa County District Court.

Micaela Renee Venis, 47, of Fairland, is charged with felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a controlled dangerous substance – marijuana and carrying firearms while under the influence.

Venis admitted to Fairland police officer Dan Cook on Sept. 14 to firing four shots into a doorknob of a Fairland residence on West Church because a woman had her dogs and wouldn’t return them, according to an arrest affidavit.

Prior to taking Venis into custody, Cook had to restrain her after Venis started to grab for her waistband which held a holstered gun.

Venis also admitted to drinking “a 24 oz drink and a little shot” preceding the shooting, the affidavit states.

The Fairland woman was also in possession of a green duffle bag that was filled with “harvested marijuana plants,” the affidavit states. Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. said at the time of Venis’ arrest she was in possession of two pounds of marijuana.