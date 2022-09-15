MIAMI, Okla. – Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. confirmed the identity of the woman taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly shooting at another person.

Micaela Renee Venis, 47, of Fairland, is being held on complaints of aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

No one was injured in the shooting, Williams said.

Venis, who had been drinking for most of the day was in a family fight and when taken into custody she had two pounds of marijuana in her backpack, he said.

The shooting occurred northwest of downtown Fairland.