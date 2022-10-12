PARSONS, Kans. — Labette County authorities said they arrested two people Tuesday evening – one of whom was carrying what turned out to be pipe bomb.

A black SUV that had been reported as suspicious was seen by a Labette County deputy near 3803 W. Main St. around 7:30 PM which prompted the deputy to request an agency assist from the Parsons Police Department.

When a PPD officer arrived he eventually stopped Holly Rebecca Vanwinkle, Daniel Lee Mitchell, and Randall Dean Baer after observing them exit a unit at Anderson Storage that did not belong to them.

Vanwinkle and Mitchell both had active warrants.

Rebecca Vanwinkle Daniel Mitchell

A backpack found amongst the trio contained a 3 inch long metal pipe, encased with a metal cap on one side and duct tape on the other, LCSO noted in their release. As the pipe was removed from the area, the Kansas Highway Patrol bomb squad was called and later confirmed the pipe to be an explosive.

During the investigation, one LCSO cruiser was damaged as Mitchell battered the rear passenger door panel as he was placed under arrest for his warrants. Mitchell now faces charges for Criminal Damage, Criminal Use of Explosive, and Attempted Aggravated Escape from Custody.

Vanwinkle was arrested on her warrants as well, and also faces charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia found in her purse.

Both were taken to the Labette County Jail. Baer was released from custody.