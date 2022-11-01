(KSNF/KODE) — A former prison transport officer pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to sexually assaulting a female prisoner while in a Joplin gas station.

At the time of the offense, 37-year-old Rogeric Hankins worked as a prisoner transport officer for Inmate Services Corporation, mainly picking up individuals arrested on out-of-state warrants. However, on March 31, 2020, Hankins would take advantage of one detainee under his watch.

After picking up his victim from a jail in Olympia, Washington, Hankins and another transport officer were set to transport the victim to St. Paul, Minnesota. Before arriving in Minnesota, Hankins and the other officer traveled through several states, picking up and dropping off several male inmates, until the victim was the only passenger in the van. That’s when they stopped at a Joplin gas station in the early morning hours of April 3, 2020.

Hankins admitted he brought the woman into the gas station to use the bathroom. After she was done, he led her into the men’s bathroom and into the stall furthest from the door.

Hankins began to pull the victim’s shirt up despite her resisting and insistence to stop. Hankins told her to be quiet and forced her to perform a sexual act on him, and then he raped her, according to the plea agreement filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri.

“We acknowledge the courage of this survivor who reported the defendant’s egregious crimes as soon as she was dropped off in Minneapolis,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “A private prisoner transport officer’s job is to keep those in their custody safe and secure, and this defendant did the opposite. The Justice Department is committed to holding anyone carrying out a law enforcement function accountable when they abuse their authority to perpetrate such appalling crimes.”

DNA analysis from a rape kit was a match to Hankins. The sexual assault exam took place upon the victim’s arrival in Minnesota.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been set. Hankins faces a maximum term of 10 years imprisonment, three years of mandatory supervised release and a $250,000 fine.