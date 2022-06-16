VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Vernon County authorities tracked down and arrested an El Dorado Springs man for threats he made to the Vernon County Juvenile Office earlier this month.

Forty-three-year-old David A Arduser Jr., was arrested on Monday (6/13) by sheriff’s with the VCSO following extensive detective work in locating him. He faces charges for Terrorist Threat – 1st Degree and Tampering with A Judicial Officer – and also had outstanding warrants from St. Clair County, while also out on bond from Cedar County.

David A Arduser Jr. – VSCO Facebook

Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher and his office were notified on June 9th of threats being made towards the Juvenile Office at the Vernon County Courthouse. That day the courthouse’s doors were locked and additional security was added and placed on high alert. An investigation immediately began with detectives “monitoring the movements of the suspect involved in the threats” in the days following.

On the 13th, a tactical response team and sheriffs were deployed to a home in rural Milo where Arduser Jr. was found and then placed into custody. He remains in the Vernon County Jail without bond on charges related to this incident.

Details of the threats have not been released as the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office added.