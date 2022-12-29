VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — An El Dorado man who police said burglarized a home and stole property is now in custody.

The incident took place on December 21st when a 911 call came in for a home intruder with a gun west of Nevada. Before deputies with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office could arrive however, the suspect left.

Detectives with VCSO developed a person-of-interest from a previous crime at the same residence. That led them to an El Dorado Springs home on December 22nd where authorities surrounded the home, and executed a search warrant. The sheriff’s office says Tommy J. Toothaker, 39, surrendered and was promptly arrested.

Inside the home detectives say they found the stolen items and a gun believed to have been used during the crime. Toothaker remains in the Vernon County Jail on no bond and faces the following charges: