TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri.

Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy and 21 counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.

Kelly Wayne Bryan, 55, was found not guilty of drug conspiracy.

Jacobo directed members of his organization to send cars packed full of methamphetamine to northeast Oklahoma and cars packed full of money back to him in Bakersfield, according to trial testimony.

Jacobo was accused of sending over 2,000 pounds of methamphetamine into the Missouri and Oklahoma area for distribution and claimed to have netted $30 million.

From May 2016 to September 2021, Jacobo received bulk shipments of methamphetamine to his home base in Bakersfield, according to the federal indictment.

Jacobo directed the methamphetamine be sent by mail or transported in vehicles to the groups in Oklahoma and Missouri, sometimes in quantities of up to 200 pounds at a time, the indictment states.

Coconspirators would drive large amounts of cash back to California, send money through money remitters, or mail cash payments back to Jacobo and to others at Jacobo’s direction. The coconspirators sometimes mailed as much as $100,000 cash at a time from Oklahoma to California, according to the indictment.

Jacobo used Mexican sources for the drugs and Bakersfield as a base for his operations.

On three occasions state drug agents made arrests in Grove and Oklahoma City connected to Jacobo.

On Oct. 12, 2020, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs and Grove Police Department opened a storage unit in Grove and discovered 231 pounds of methamphetamine and more than $465,000 in U.S. currency.

Law enforcement also executed search warrants on houses in Grove where codefendants stored drugs and drug proceeds.

On Oct. 15, 2020, officers arrested co-defendant Tony Garcia driving in Oklahoma City with 30 pounds of methamphetamine and a loaded 9 mm handgun. Text messages in Garcia’s phone show that he received instructions from Jacobo just prior to the trip about where and when to distribute the methamphetamine to Johnson and others in Oklahoma.