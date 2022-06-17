KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thirty-nine defendants are charged with a $4.7 million conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin in Kansas City.

“This operation took a significant amount of illegal drugs off the street, and disrupted a large Mexican drug-trafficking organization in the Kansas City metropolitan area,” U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said.

On June 8, 140 officers from 14 law enforcement agencies joined the Homeland Security Investigations in a takedown that arrested dozens on felony charges.

Officers seized 84.4 kilograms of meth, 4.5 kilograms of heroin, 10.4 kilograms of fentanyl, 7.6 kilograms of cocaine, 10.5 kilograms of marijuana, 687 Xanax pills, 3.1 kilograms of unidentified pills, cash, firearms, a 3D printer used to manufacture ghost gun parts, and a liquid meth conversion lab.

Of the charged, 20 defendants are Mexican nationals with the remaining listed as Honduras, Guatemala, Venezuela, Colombia and United States nationals.

They face varying charges of distribution, possession with intent to distribute, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug-trafficking, possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, felony possession of a firearm, money laundering, reentry by an illegal alien and using cell phones for drug-trafficking crimes.

The indictment includes a forfeiture of $4,718,700 to the U.S. government.

“This indictment represents HSI and our law enforcement partners’ dedication to removing deadly narcotics from our community,” Special Agent in Charge of the Kansas City area Katherine Greer said. “We stand alongside our community leaders, stakeholders and the public, to continue our work toward a safer community without the significant dangers associated with these illegal substances.”

Five of the defendants remain as fugitives.