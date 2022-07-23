JAY, Okla. – A Delaware County man accused of threatening a child and the child’s mother with a gun at the Jay schools after he was accused of rape was charged on Thursday.

Choua Lee, 50, of Spavinaw, is charged in Delaware County District Court in Jay with sexual abuse involving a child under 12 and two counts of domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He remains jailed on $110,000 bail and denied any wrongdoing, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jay police and Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Jay Upper Elementary campus on June 28 after receiving a call Lee was on his way to the school “to kill” the 12-year-old victim and her mother, the affidavit states.

The victim’s mother was at the school reporting Lee had raped the child, the affidavit states.

The victim told investigators Lee “pointed a shotgun at her” and the mother stepped in between the two the affidavit states.

Lee would put “his hand over her mouth so she wouldn’t scream” while he raped the child and said “if she told her mom, he would kill her,” the affidavit states. After one sexual assault, Lee took the child to a store and bought her a toy, the affidavit states.

The child told investigators she has witnessed several domestic abuse incidents between Lee and her mother, including Lee punching the victim’s mother in the stomach, the affidavit states. Lee is also accused of stabbing a couch cushion with a knife while the victim’s mother sat on the couch, the affidavit states.