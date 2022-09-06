CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a homicide investigation in Arcadia, Kansas.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance on the morning of Sept. 6. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene and began investigating.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, at approximately 11:25 a.m., a woman called 911 after discovering the body of her friend. When deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to 400 E. Arcadia St., in Arcadia, they located 80-year-old Geneva Ham dead inside her home. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An autopsy was performed. The coroner ruled Ham’s manner of death a homicide.

Anyone with information related to this crime is urged to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or submit a tip online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar. Tips can also been sent to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-724-8274.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.