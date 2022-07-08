MIAMI, Okla. – An Arkansas convicted child rapist, charged in Ottawa County with another sexual assault, pleaded guilty on Thursday and was sentenced to three years.

Gerald Wayne Cruse, 53, of Quapaw appeared in Ottawa County District Court where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced, online court records show.

Cruse was released from the Arkansas Department of Correction on Nov. 12 and assaulted the victim on Nov. 23, according to an arrest affidavit.

Cruse was convicted in 2007 for first-degree rape and lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child for raping a 14-year-old victim, according to an Arkansas prosecutor’s report.

He was sentenced to 15 years and required to register as a sex offender, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections website.