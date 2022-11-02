Heavy police presence in Seneca following an hours long standoff with a homicide suspect, on November 2nd, 2022.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect connected to a double-homicide in Joplin has been identified following his death at a local hospital.

David L Rush, 35, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma was in a standoff with police for hours before shooting himself in the head (more information below). Rush was in Newton County when authorities were able to catch up with him as part of their investigation.

As of 4:30 PM Wednesday, Rush was pronounced dead after succumbing to his injures. According to police, Rush remains the only suspect behind the killings of two people in Joplin Monday night.

Suspected Joplin homicide subject shoots self in Seneca standoff

JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Seneca said the man suspected of killing two people in Joplin on Halloween night, shot himself after an hours long stand off in the street near Quince and Antelope in rural Seneca.

Authorities told KSNF/KODE they had been negotiating with the man for most of the morning, trying to bring the situation to a peaceful end. After talking to police by phone for an unspecified amount of time, the man shot himself and was transported to a local hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Child present as victims died in Joplin home, JPD says

The two people found deceased by the Joplin Police Department have been identified as 35-year-old Stacy Rush, of Joplin and 35-year-old Eric Stampfli, of Grove. They were discovered at Rush’s home at 2216 S. Annie Baxter Ave. Monday night.

Stacy Rush – Family photo Eric Stampfli – Family photo

Police confirm a child was present at the time the victims died. The child was not involved and was uninjured. Autopsies for the two adults have been scheduled for Thursday*, at 10:30 AM in Springfield.

Court records show Rush filed for divorce in August, from her husband, who was not one of the deceased found in the home. The divorce trial was scheduled for Monday, the day Rush and Stampfli were found dead. It was noted in court records that the trial was cancelled because a proposed settlement was filed.

2216 S. Annie Baxter in Joplin, MO

**Editor’s note: Authorities have moved the autopsy to Thursday from Wednesday.