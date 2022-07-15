CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A Cherokee County man was sentenced to over 10 years in prison for his role in a 2019 attack in rural Galena.

James Dean Hignite

Nearly two-and-a-half years ago, Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rural home outside Galena after a woman fled from the residence with significant injuries. The woman told authorities she was held against her will during a continuous attack that spanned days.

Now, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office have arrested 63-year-old James Dean Hignite as a result of their investigation.

Hignite was later sentenced to 124 months in prison on Tuesday, July 12th, after pleading guilty to two counts of Aggravated Battery and one count of Aggravated Domestic Battery.

Hignite remains in the Cherokee County Jail pending transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Cherokee County Attorney Nathan Coleman prosecuted the case.